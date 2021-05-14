Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $162.03 or 0.00328962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $100.20 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00070814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005926 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,704,416 coins and its circulating supply is 17,457,504 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars.

