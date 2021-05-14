Eltek (ELTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

