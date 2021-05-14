Elysian (ELY) Reaches Market Cap of $443,724.60

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $443,724.60 and $1.02 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01191640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00068306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00112017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.