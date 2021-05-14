eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $386,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,634,609 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,140. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

