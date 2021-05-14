EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.62. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME opened at $123.18 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

