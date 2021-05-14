Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Tops $0.0272 on Major Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $520,474.46 and approximately $122.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

