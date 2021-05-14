Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 60.8% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $715,180.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutron (NTRN) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,426,294 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

