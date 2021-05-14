Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Cut by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,659 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $95.32. 30,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,351. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.