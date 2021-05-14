Emirex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $329,908.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.29 or 0.01161690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00115447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063539 BTC.

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

