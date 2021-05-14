Empty Set Dollar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,875.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $54.60 million and approximately $311,875.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00088629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00597665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00234795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.01117426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01210245 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.