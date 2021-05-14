ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.51. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 11,362 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

