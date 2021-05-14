Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Encore Capital Group worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,279,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $42.48 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

