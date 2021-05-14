Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Encore Wire accounts for approximately 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.73% of Encore Wire worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $20,523,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $3,756,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $6,349,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $82.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

