Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.
TSE EDV traded up C$1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.56. The company had a trading volume of 474,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.22.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
