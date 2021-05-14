Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE EDV traded up C$1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.56. The company had a trading volume of 474,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.22.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$715.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.