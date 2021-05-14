Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.22

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.22 and traded as low as C$26.05. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 724,748 shares traded.

EDV has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.22.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$715.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

