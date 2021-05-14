Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.15 and traded as high as C$7.07. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 460,605 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 756.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,250. Also, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,683. Insiders sold 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,000 over the last three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

