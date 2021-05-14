Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.97

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.97 and traded as high as $28.10. Endesa shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELEZF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

