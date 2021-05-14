Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Endo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Endo International by 14,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Endo International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 18,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

