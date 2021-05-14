Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Up 21.8% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $79.61 million and approximately $719,256.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.00743449 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005800 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003674 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00172288 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005447 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

