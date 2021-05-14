Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $120.67 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00005869 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00333608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,877,900 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

