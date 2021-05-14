Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 162655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Specifically, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

