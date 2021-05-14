Energycoin (ENRG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $152,053.92 and approximately $8.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00065252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00043377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014487 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.