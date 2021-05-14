Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.30.

ERF traded up C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$7.52. The company had a trading volume of 539,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,073. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

