EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

