Enigma Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00747055 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $986.47 or 0.01945571 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.