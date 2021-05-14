EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.