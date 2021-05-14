EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.740-5.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several research firms have commented on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NPO opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

