Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 296,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,558. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Enservco has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSV. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

