Entain (LON:ENT) Shares Up 0.3%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,580.50 ($20.65) and last traded at GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35). Approximately 1,238,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,428,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 158.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,614.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

