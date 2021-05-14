Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

