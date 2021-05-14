EnterCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $781.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $158,154.85 and $781.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

