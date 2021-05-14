EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $244,697.51 and $418.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 105.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00089997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.57 or 0.01092679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00071422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00113730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063322 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

