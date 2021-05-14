Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 76,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

