Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,739,245 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,245 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $364,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 146,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,001,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

