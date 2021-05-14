Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,386,024 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,301.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 17.25% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,180,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. 3,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,006. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.