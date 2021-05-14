Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 270,865 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,865 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 13.04% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $461,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,100,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,185,000 after acquiring an additional 243,851 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,237,000 after purchasing an additional 174,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.91. 740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.43 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.