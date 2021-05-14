Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 234,450 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $404,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $410.66. 12,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,672. The company has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

