Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 19.63% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $1,003,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,375. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.