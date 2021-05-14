Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $40.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,302.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,261.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,966.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

