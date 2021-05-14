Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 262,410 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of NIKE worth $306,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,099. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

