Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,098,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 876.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 15,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.27. 27,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.