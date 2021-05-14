Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.21% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $2,183,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. 80,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,654. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

