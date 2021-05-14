Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Billion Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.42% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $2,567,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 83,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.