Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $285.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $285,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. 5,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

