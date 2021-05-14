Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $923.94 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $923,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.27. 186,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,344. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $163.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

