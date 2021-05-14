Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,764 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Visa worth $464,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.40. 55,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,203,003. The firm has a market cap of $441.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.