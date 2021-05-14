Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,033,021 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,942,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $303,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

