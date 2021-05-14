Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $571,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,485. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.