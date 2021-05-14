Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,385,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $51.58. 178,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

