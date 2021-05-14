Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,601,699 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.27% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $699,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

IVE stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $149.48. 11,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,382. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

